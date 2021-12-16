Fujairah Bunker Sales Lose 5.6% on Month in November

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunkering port. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah slipped by 5.6% on the month in November.

Total sales excluding marine lubricants dropped to 732,618 m3 last month, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Platts. October's level had been the highest seen this year.

180 CST VLSFO sales fell by 4% to 550 m3, 380 CST VLSFO declined by 6.4% to 567,470 m3, HSFO slipped by 1.8% to 132,721 m3, MGO surged by 136% to 4,635 m3 and LSMGO sank by 15.9% to 27,472 m3.

Marine lubricant sales dropped by 24.3% on the month to 4,449 m3.

Bunker sales in Singapore dropped by 0.8% on the month in November.