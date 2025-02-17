Algeciras Completes First LNG Bunkering at Night in Inner Dock

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunkering of Baleària's ferry was conducted at the berth of the Isla Verde Interior dock at night. Image Credit: Juan Cabrera Ferrer/ LinkedIn

Spanish ferry operator Baleària's fast ferry Margarita Salas recently conducted an LNG bunkering operation at the Spanish port of Algeciras.

This was the first LNG bunkering conducted at the port's inner dock during nighttime, Juan Cabrera Ferrer, responsible for LNG bunkering at Baleària, said in a LinkedIn post.

“Until now, this type of supply was only authorised outside the dock and during daytime hours,” Ferrer stated.

The LNG bunkering of Margarita Salas was conducted at night at the Isla Verde Interior dock, with LNG delivered by trucks.

This was the result of several meetings held with the Port of Algeciras Authority (APBA) last week, during which a joint Hazid/Hazop risk assessment was conducted to address hazard identification and mitigation, Ferrer noted.

The study involved key companies, including ESK, responsible for logistics, and the technical team from Cotenaval.

“It should be added that the Hazid/Hazop study has also made it possible to obtain authorisation to carry out bunkering using the MTTS system (up to 3 tanks pumping simultaneously), being also the first to obtain this authorisation,” Ferrer added.