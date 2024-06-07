BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Yacht Fuel Trader in Monaco

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a high level of commercial acumen and customer orientation. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a trader for the yacht segment in Monaco.

The company is looking for candidates with a high level of commercial acumen and customer orientation, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Pro-actively market to a portfolio of new and existing customers, establish and build relationships with a view to increasing enquiries and selling the products and services of Peninsula;

Establish and build relationships with new and existing Captains and suppliers to increase strike rate and margin on business within the region;

Work closely with the global Yachts team to allow for the efficient flow of market and customer intelligence;

Understand, analyse and interpret market conditions, identify counterparty needs, provide product and price information, negotiate deals and handle general customer queries relating to the sales process;

Follow market fundamentals as well as local cargo index movements/variances to identify opportunities to establish competitive advantage;

Work with the Yacht Manager to develop and implement effective short and long-term trading strategies, ensuring they are regularly updated and accurately maintained;

Participate in both internal and external marketing activities;

Proactively control risks ensuring that all customers and suppliers are vetted and approved, cost of claims are minimized, and counterparty financial strength is regularly and carefully considered in conjunction with the Credit Team;

Keep abreast of all relevant yachting and oil sector developments through regular reading of relevant trade publications, newspapers etc

For more information, click here.