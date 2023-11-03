New Bunker Brokerage and Trading Firm Launches With West Africa Focus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Parkes was sales director of River Marine Fuels from January 2021 to this month. Image Credit: Phil Parkes / LinkedIn

A new bunker brokerage and trading firm has been launched with a focus on sales in West Africa.

The new company, Marine Bunker Fuels Ltd, is a brokerage and trading firm with a principal focus on West Africa but also looking at business in East Africa, founder Phil Parkes told Ship & Bunker on Friday.

"I would like to thank all customers, suppliers, industry contacts and friends for your continued support," Parkes said.

"I am so happy that we can now offer our own values and principles to all stakeholders."

Parkes, a former Royal Marines commando, was sales director of River Marine Fuels from January 2021 to this month, and had earlier served in various roles for companies including South African Bunkering and Trading and a Vitol joint venture with PPPFM Bunkers, as well as in various maritime security roles in Nigeria.

Contact details for the new company are as follows:

Enquiries@marinebunkerfuels.com

Accounts@marinebunkerfuels.com

Phil@marinebunkerfuels.com

www.marinebunkerfuels.com