Offshore: Platform Vessel Repurposed With Drill Addition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Converted vessel Geoquip Silvretta. Image Credit / Geoquip.

An offshore ship and technology operator has converted a platform supply vessel to a new use as a geotechnical services platform for the offshore energy sector.

The converted platform, to be called Geoquip Silvretta, includes a large drilling rig, according to operator Geoquip Marine.

"The rig will ensure a low carbon footprint, lower fuel consumption and will enable the vessel to conduct high-quality, geotechnical site investigations in a range of sea states," the company said in a statement.

The vessel's propulsion, main components or machinery remain the same, the statement added.

Further energy-saving measures include heat recovery for heating and ventiliation systems while many components from the original platform will be used again. The conversion work will be undertaken in Norway and the ship deployed in northern Europe.