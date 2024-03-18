UK Reports New Ship Attack in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 54,600 DWT VLGC Mado came under attack 85 nautical miles east of Aden at about 12:24 AM UTC on Sunday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden was reported over the weekend, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The 54,600 DWT VLGC Mado came under attack 85 nautical miles east of Aden at about 12:24 AM UTC on Sunday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master of a merchant vessel has reported an explosion in close proximity to the vessel," the agency said.

"No damage to the vessel has been reported, and the crew are reported safe.

"The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past four months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.