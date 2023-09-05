Auramarine Lands Newbuild Methanol Supply System Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Terntank vessel. Image Credit / Auramarine.

A deal to supply methanol fuel supply systems to three newbuildings has been announced by Finnish marine technology firm Auramarine.

The three hybrid tankers to be built in China for shipping company Terntank will get the fuel technology.

The first ship will be delivered in March 2025 with Auramarine systems installed from the second half of 2024 and the first half of 2025, the company said.

Company chief executive John Bergman said that methanol has a viable future in the shipping industry.

In addition to price and availability of the fuel, the executive said that "a key element driving the widespread uptake of these future fuels is ensuring that the right bunkering and onboard operational infrastructure is in place to inspire ship owner and operator confidence".

Methanol is one of a number of alternative marine fuels available to ship operators. Other contenders include ammonia and biofuels.