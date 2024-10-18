BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Team Head in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a team head in London.

Recruitment firm Redstone Search Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday, without naming the hiring company.

The employer is looking for candidates with at least five years of bunker trading experience.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Establish and lead a new team of bunker traders in the UK, focusing on back-to-back trades in the UK and European shipping markets.

Bring an established and transferable book of end-user clients to the organization, particularly in the UK and Europe, while actively pursuing new bunker enquiries in these markets.

Monitor bunker market trends, pricing fluctuations, and developments in the UK and Europe, providing strategic insights for market penetration and growth.

Assess and mitigate risks associated with bunker trading activities, ensuring compliance with industry regulations and standards specific to the region.

Recruit, mentor, and develop team members, providing guidance and support to enhance their trading capabilities and performance.

