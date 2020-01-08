CMA CGM Makes First Use of New Dunkirk Cold Ironing Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Port of Dunkirk held a ceremony to mark the first use of its cold ironing facility. Image Credit: CMA CGM / Jean-Louis Burnod

A vessel owned by French container line CMA CGM has made the first use of a new cold ironing facility at the Port of Dunkirk, the company said Wednesday.

CMA CGM's ship the APL SINGAPURA inaugurated the facility at Dunkirk's Terminal Des Flandres Wednesday, supervised by executives from both the shipping company and the port authority.

Plugging into the power supply at the port allows a vessel to shut off its auxiliary engines at berth, reducing noise and air pollution from the ship as well as its bunker consumption.

The 8 MW facility is expected to become fully operational during the first half of this year, CMA CGM said.