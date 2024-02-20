EMEA News
Global Fuel Supply Hires Fuel Supplier in Copenhagen
Rasmussen was previously a fuel supplier for Dan-Bunkering in Copenhagen. Image Credit: Global Fuel Supply
Marine fuels firm Global Fuel Supply has hired a new fuel supplier in Copenhagen.
Jesper Rasmussen has joined the company as a fuel supplier in Copenhagen as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.
"With a background in shipping and a proven track record at a well-known Copenhagen-based Commercial Real Estate Broker shop, Jesper brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our team," the company said in the post.
"We are delighted to have attracted such a talented individual, and we look forward to many successful years ahead with Jesper on board."
Rasmussen was previously a fuel supplier for Dan-Bunkering in Copenhagen from September 2023 to this month.
Global Fuel Supply trades bunkers worldwide from offices in Copenhagen, Dubai and Luanda, according to the company's website.