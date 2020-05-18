Marseille-Fos Sees France's First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunker Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Costa Smerelda was bunkered overnight before leaving the port in the early hours of the morning. Image Credit: Port of Marseille Fos

The first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in France was carried out at the port of Marseille-Fos earlier this month, the port authority said Friday.

Energy giant Shell bunkered Carnival Group's cruise ship the Costa Smerelda at the French port on May 4 using its barge the Coral Methane, the port authority said in a statement on its website.

"This is a first in France and proves to what extent, even during the current health crisis, we are capable of supporting the development of LNG, which is one of the measures deployed by the Port of Marseille Fos to reduce its environmental impact," Amaury de Maupeou, port authority commander at Marseille-Fos, said in the statement.