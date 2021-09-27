Stena Line to Deploy Two Gas-Powered Ferries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vessels set to be operations from 2022 in the Baltic Sea. Image Credit: Stena Line

Stena Line says in 2022 it plans to deploy two new gas-powered ferries on the Ventspils-Nynäshamn route in the Baltic Sea.

At a cost of EUR 200 million (234 million) the vessels' E-Flexer design is said to be up to 30% more energy efficient than other vessels of its kind: "[T]he new ships are some of the most energy efficient RoPax ships in the world," the firm says.

Additionally, the ferries will be equipped with shore power systems to reduce at-berth emissions attributable directly to the vessels.

Stena says the electrical connection could even help it transition the vessels towards hybrid batteries in the future.

The ships are currently undergoing construction at CMI Jinling shipyard in Weihai, China.