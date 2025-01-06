EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Bahri Seeks Senior Bunkering Specialist in Dubai
Monday January 6, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of experience in commercial shipping or a maritime field. Image Credit: Bahri
Shipping firm Bahri is seeking to hire a senior bunkering specialist in Dubai.
The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of experience in commercial shipping or a maritime field, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Coordinate with selected suppliers for the opening of credit facilities, arranging Bunker delivery, and ensuring that procurement of Bunkers is conducted in a timely and cost-effective manner
- Manage the credit facility activity by opening credit facility, negotiating interest rates, monitoring default penalties and coordinating with the corporate finance team to facilitate smooth transactions
- Maintain effective relationships with suppliers to discuss and resolve any issues arising in order to prevent delay in bunkering or distortion in efficient operations
- Evaluate and advise on optimal Bunker suppliers in order to provide cost effective Bunker to ships in a timely manner
- Monitor trader performance and ensure quality of services provided to MSML
- Ensure all operations are in compliance to set guidelines, regulations and standing operating procedures
- Effectively supports employees to meet daily requirements/deadlines through addressing queries, resolving day-to-day work related issues and providing technical on-the-job training
- Advises functional teams or projects on his/her area of specialization and is able to lead multidisciplinary projects or initiatives
For more information, click here.