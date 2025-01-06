BUNKER JOBS: Bahri Seeks Senior Bunkering Specialist in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of experience in commercial shipping or a maritime field. Image Credit: Bahri

Shipping firm Bahri is seeking to hire a senior bunkering specialist in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of experience in commercial shipping or a maritime field, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Coordinate with selected suppliers for the opening of credit facilities, arranging Bunker delivery, and ensuring that procurement of Bunkers is conducted in a timely and cost-effective manner

Manage the credit facility activity by opening credit facility, negotiating interest rates, monitoring default penalties and coordinating with the corporate finance team to facilitate smooth transactions

Maintain effective relationships with suppliers to discuss and resolve any issues arising in order to prevent delay in bunkering or distortion in efficient operations

Evaluate and advise on optimal Bunker suppliers in order to provide cost effective Bunker to ships in a timely manner

Monitor trader performance and ensure quality of services provided to MSML

Ensure all operations are in compliance to set guidelines, regulations and standing operating procedures

Effectively supports employees to meet daily requirements/deadlines through addressing queries, resolving day-to-day work related issues and providing technical on-the-job training

Advises functional teams or projects on his/her area of specialization and is able to lead multidisciplinary projects or initiatives

