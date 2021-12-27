BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Part-Time Student Analyst

Monday December 27, 2021

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a part-time student analyst for its treasury team in Middelfart.

The company is looking for candidates currently working towards an economics, finance or management degree with fluent written and spoken English, it said in a job advertisement on its website. The role will take up about 10-15 hours per week, reporting to the company's deputy treasurer.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Support on our Trade & Receivable Finance programs
  • Preparing reports on liquidity and financial risks
  • Working capital management – supporting the team with the daily optimizations as well as supporting how we continuously optimize
  • Risk monitoring and reporting
  • Presentations for meetings with stakeholders
  • Reconciliation
  • Other ad hoc tasks

For more information, click here.

