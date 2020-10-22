Rotterdam Bunker Licensing Scheme to Launch in February

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker suppliers in Rotterdam will soon need official approval. File Image / Pixabay

The Port of Rotterdam, along with some smaller Dutch ports, will apply a bunker supplier licensing scheme from the start of February, according to a document on its website.

The document sets out the conditions for suppliers of conventional bunker fuels and biodiesel to be allowed to operate at Rotterdam, Schiedam, Vlaardingen, Dordrecht, Zwijndrecht and Papendrecht.

The system sets standards for suppliers on sampling and quality management, among other areas, and does not make the use of mass flow meters mandatory.

Once granted, the licence lasts for two years, but can be withdrawn if the supplier is inactive for more than a year.

Singapore has operated a licensing scheme for all bunker suppliers and barge operators in its waters for several years, and other port authorities are increasingly looking to emulate it to raise standards in the bunker industry.