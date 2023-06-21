Maersk to Retrofit Box Ship for Methanol Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk: retrofit programme planned. File Image / Pixabay.

Box shipping giant Maersk is to retrofit an existing ship to dual-fuel, methanol fuel use.

The first engine retrofit is set to take place by the middle on next year, the company said.

Other ships could subsequently be treated in the same way when due for a special survey in 2027, the company added.

"Retrofitting of engines to run on methanol is an important lever in our strategy," Maersk's fleet management and technology head, Leonardo Sonzio, said.

Paving the way for future scalable retrofit programs in the industry will "accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to green fuels... and demonstrate that methanol retrofits can be a viable alternative to new buildings", according to the executive.

Maersk has signed up with engine manufacturer MAN ES to undertake the conversion. The box ship operator is aiming for a quarter of its container volume to be moved using green fuels by 2030.