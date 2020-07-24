Denmark Trails Another Sulfur Enforcement Drone

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The drone has been provided by the European Maritime Safety Agency. Image Credit: DMA

The Danish Maritime Authority (DMA) says it has commenced the trial of a new "sniffer" drone to check ships' compliance with marine fuel sulfur regulations.

The drone has been provided by the European Maritime Safety Agency, and will operate on Route T north of the Great Belt.

Last year, a different model patrolled in the area for three months.

The latest trial will take place for four months, between July 1 to October 31.

Sniffer drones check compliance by flying into a ship's exhaust gas plume to determine the sulfur content of the fuel being burned.

While drone sniffer technology is difficult to operate successfully in poor weather conditions, they offer a more flexible operational area.