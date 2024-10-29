Bunker Demand at Port of Klaipėda Could Benefit from New Cruise Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Flag of Lithuania. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker demand at the Lithuanian Port of Klaipėda could be set for a boost following Monday's announcement that a new cruise ship terminal will be developed at the central part of Klaipėda.

The port says that a current lack of capacity means it has to turn away about 10 cruise ships every year.

"The new cruise ship terminal project will not only increase the capacity of the Port of Klaipėda to accommodate more cruise ships and tourists but will also create a new space for the city,” Algis Latakas, Director General of Klaipėda Port Authority, said in an emailed statement.

“This project is a long-term investment in Klaipėda's future and its international attractiveness.”

The design of the new cruise ship terminal was finalised at the end of last year with the country’s Environmental Protection Agency deciding in July this year that an environmental impact assessment is not required for project to proceed.

The new cruise ship terminal is expected to take around three years to complete.

Next year the port expects to welcome some 60 cruise ships.