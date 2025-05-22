EU Awards Nearly €1 Billion for Hydrogen Projects with Shipping Included

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Three Norwegian maritime hydrogen projects have been shortlisted for grants. File Image / Pixabay

The European Commission (EC) has unveiled a €992 million ($1.12 billion) grant for 15 renewable hydrogen projects.

Nearly €100 million is reserved for three maritime-focused projects for hydrogen bunkering, the EC said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

RjukanH2 (Norwegian Hydrogen), Gen2-LH2 (Gen2 Energy AS), and Hammerfest H2 (Green H AS) are shortlisted maritime hydrogen projects.

These three projects are based in Norway and will receive a subsidy of €0.45 and €1.88 per kg.

While the use of hydrogen as a marine fuel is still in its early stages due to limited technology and minimal adoption in shipping, hydrogen-derived e-fuels hold significant potential to support the sector's decarbonisation efforts.

The selected projects will now be invited to prepare their grant agreements with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA).

These agreements are expected to be signed by September or October 2025.

Once signed, projects are required to reach financial close within a maximum of two and a half years and begin producing renewable hydrogen within five years. They will receive a fixed premium subsidy for up to ten years, based on certified and verified renewable hydrogen production.