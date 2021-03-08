German Green Hydrogen Bunker Supply to Come Online Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Linde plans to supply the hydrogen from its Leuna facility in Germany from next year. File Image / Pixabay

Green hydrogen for use as a bunker fuel may be available in Germany as soon as next year.

Global engineering firm Linde plans to supply green hydrogen produced at its new 24 MW electrolyser at the Leuna Chemical Complex from next year, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Linde has been selected to supply hydrogen to Norwegian ferry operator Norled's new hydrogen-powered vessel the MF Hydra.

"Linde will also build and install onshore and onboard hydrogen storage, distribution and safety equipment," the company said.

"Supply of hydrogen is scheduled to commence in 2022, at which point the fuel cell-powered ferry will reduce its annual carbon emissions by up to 95%."