Norway Confirms 2026 Fjord Zero-Emission Rule

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruise ships will be required to connect to shore power, reducing emissions while docked. File Image / Pixabay

Norway has officially reaffirmed its commitment to implementing a zero-emission requirement for ships operating in its UNESCO World Heritage fjords.

In a statement from the Norwegian Maritime Authority, the government reiterated that from January 1, 2026, all passenger vessels, including cruise ships and ferries with a gross tonnage of less than 10,000, must meet zero-emission requirements.

For larger cruise ships over 10,000 gross tonnage, the deadline has been extended to 2032, providing the industry additional time to adapt to the stringent regulations.

When the rule was first introduced, it was hailed as a significant step toward decarbonising the tourism sector and protecting the natural beauty of Norway's fjords, which have been threatened by emissions from traditional cruise ships.

However, following further consideration, the government decided to delay the zero-emission requirement for larger ships due to technical and practical challenges.

The delay stems from limitations in the technology needed to retrofit large cruise ships to become fully zero-emission. Additionally, several cruise lines have already made significant investments in LNG-fuelled vessels, complicating a faster transition.

To address this gap, the Norwegian government has acknowledged biogas as a transitional fuel, allowing its use in certain cases during the period leading up to 2032.

While biogas has lower emissions compared to conventional marine fuels, it does not meet the zero-emission standard set for the long-term future of Norway's fjords.

"The process of developing zero-emission requirements for the World Heritage fjords has been long and demanding, both for the industry and for the Norwegian Maritime Authority, Alf Tore Sørheim, Director General of Shipping and Navigation, said.

"Now that new provisions been adopted, it is important to highlight that they provide the clarity the industry has long awaited."

Meanwhile, cruise ships will be required to connect to shore power, reducing emissions while docked.