World Fuel Services Unit Supplies Biofuel Blend in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The supply operation was carried out in collaboration with biofuels firm GoodFuels. Image Credit: World Fuel Services

A unit of global marine fuel supplier World Fuel Services has carried out a biofuel blend delivery in Gibraltar.

WFS subsidiary Gib Oil bunkered Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings's ship thre Seven Seas Splendor with a renewable diesel blend at Gibraltar on October 14, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The supply operation was carried out in collaboration with biofuels firm GoodFuels.

"This collaborative effort marks another milestone for World Fuel Services' sustainability solutions, which helps global customers reduce their carbon footprint by expanding and developing sustainable fuel solutions for the maritime industry," WFS said in the post.

Shipping firms are increasingly taking on biofuel bunker blends as a drop-in replacement for conventional bunker fuels as a means of cutting GHG emissions in the short term before ordering new ships capable of running on zero-carbon fuels.

Singapore saw about 70,000 mt of biofuel blend sales in the first nine months of the year, while Rotterdam saw about 193,000 mt in the third quarter alone.