UK Consortium Eyes Inland Waterway Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Working canal boat. File Image / Pixabay.

Providing battery power for light marine vessels is the goal of a new consortium of engineering companies.

Fuel cell systems developer Hypermotive, engine manufacturer EP Barrus and verifier HPi-CEproof make up the new group.

The genus of the idea -- to provide emissions free power for inland marine vessels -- came as a response to the UK government's clean maritime plan which wants all vessels in UK waters to be zero emissions by 2050.

All three companies are based in the UK.

Hypermotive has expertise in wiring systems, electric vehicle systems and fuel cell systems; EP Barrus makes and distributes specialist engines; HPi-CEproof is the former certification department at the Atomic Energy Authority and is now a private concern.