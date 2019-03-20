Stena Line Decides Against LNG Conversion

Stena Line receives subsidy note for LNG conversion. Image Credit: Now GMBH

Swedish owner Stena Line has decided against converting its ro-pax Mecklenburg-Vorpommern to burn LNG bunkers, despite having just received a grant from Germany to help finance the project.

The decision was made due to "budget, technical challenges and both operational and financial risk," although Stena Line's trade director for Germany, Ron Gerlach, stressed it was not ruling out gas for future projects.

"We will stay open with regard to technologies at hand in order to allow us full flexibility in our European route network," said Gerlach.

"We will also continue to focus our efforts on other projects such as looking at expanding our battery project on Stena Jutlandica to further vessels and to extend our onshore power supply solutions to include more of our ports."

At 22 years old, it is believed the age of the vessel played a part in the change of plans.

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern mainly operates on the Rostock-Trelleborg route.