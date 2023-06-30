BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Credit Analyst in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Peninsula's London office. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a credit analyst in London.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of analytical experience in a relevant industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Monitor daily credit requests and help maintain the company's credit exposure within the framework of the company's risk appetite

Ensure that credit reviews are using all relevant research, investigation methods and available data to provide justification/explanation for credit recommendations and decisions

Through continued liaison with traders globally help to promote and encourage credit awareness throughout the company; monitor and enforce the company's credit risk policies with the objective of achieving 'zero bad debt'

Monitor company's overdue ledger and follow-up with traders to ensure overdue payments are settled promptly; identify potential bad debt and work in collaboration with the Legal team to recover payment

Monitor company's credit insurance portfolio and continue working with insurance underwriters to ensure maximum coverage

Ensure credit procedures and trades are compliant with company's sanctions policy

Ensure that all credit-related aspects of CRM database are accurately maintained

Continue towards improving the process and procedures of the department to optimise output and maximise efficiency

Work in close co-operation with the traders and Finance team to optimise margins on deals

Proactively engage with Front, Middle and Back offices functions and other key stakeholders to resolve credit related issues

Perform ad hoc research and analysis work where required

Proactively monitor and report on market and other developments impacting counterparties in the assigned region

Continue to build up a network of contacts within the industry

