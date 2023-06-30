EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Credit Analyst in London
Friday June 30, 2023
The role is based in Peninsula's London office. Image Credit: Peninsula
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a credit analyst in London.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of analytical experience in a relevant industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Monitor daily credit requests and help maintain the company's credit exposure within the framework of the company's risk appetite
- Ensure that credit reviews are using all relevant research, investigation methods and available data to provide justification/explanation for credit recommendations and decisions
- Through continued liaison with traders globally help to promote and encourage credit awareness throughout the company; monitor and enforce the company's credit risk policies with the objective of achieving 'zero bad debt'
- Monitor company's overdue ledger and follow-up with traders to ensure overdue payments are settled promptly; identify potential bad debt and work in collaboration with the Legal team to recover payment
- Monitor company's credit insurance portfolio and continue working with insurance underwriters to ensure maximum coverage
- Ensure credit procedures and trades are compliant with company's sanctions policy
- Ensure that all credit-related aspects of CRM database are accurately maintained
- Continue towards improving the process and procedures of the department to optimise output and maximise efficiency
- Work in close co-operation with the traders and Finance team to optimise margins on deals
- Proactively engage with Front, Middle and Back offices functions and other key stakeholders to resolve credit related issues
- Perform ad hoc research and analysis work where required
- Proactively monitor and report on market and other developments impacting counterparties in the assigned region
- Continue to build up a network of contacts within the industry
For more information, click here.