Methanol Bunkering Available at Gothenburg by End of 2023

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Storage firm Inter Terminals Sweden is seeking to bring methanol bunkering facilities to Gothenburg by the end of this year.

The firm is working with the Port of Gothenburg authority to make the service available by the end of 2023, it said in a LinkedIn post last week.

"Preparations are on-going to rebuild some of the tanks and the related infrastructure to enable bunkering of methanol," the company said in the post.

"One of the challenges in this adaptation is to manage the gases from methanol when loading and this will be handled through a VRU (Vapor Recovery Unit).

"A VRU is a prerequisite for reducing environmental impact and for creating a healthy working environment for the port workers.

"Works are in progress to define a suitable placement of the planned VRU."

Methanol has been rapidly growing in prominence as an alternative marine fuel over the past few years since container line AP Moller-Maersk announced its first net-zero-carbon ships would use it as fuel.

Production of green methanol is being ramped up around the world, with several large shipping companies now having methanol-fuelled ships on the orderbook that will need significant quantities of the fuel within a few years.

"We experience a strong demand from several parties to get going already this year, either for their customers or for their own use," Johan Zettergren, managing director of ITS, said in the post.

"With the successive introduction of renewable methanol, we plan to be able to provide those services too, as soon as this fuel is available on the market."