Deltamarin to Design Upsized Dual-Fuel Vessels for Wallenius Wilhelmsen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Deltamarin will develop the design for the upsized vehicle carriers, which will see their capacity increased from 9,300 to approximately 12,100 CEUs. Image Credit: Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Finnish engineering firm Deltamarin has partnered with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard to design and engineer the upsized vehicle carriers for Norway's Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

The contract covers six of the 14 vessels on order at Jinling Shipyard, with their capacity increasing from 9,300 to 12,100 CEUs, Deltamarin said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

This expansion will make them the largest pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) ever built, capable of transporting around 12,100 vehicles each.

"Deltamarin will provide the shipyard with comprehensive design services, covering both basic and detail design, with a focus on optimizing fuel efficiency, safety and sustainability," it said.

The vessels will feature dual-fuel methanol engines, enabling them to operate on methanol and conventional marine fuels.

The first vessels are scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2026, with the upsized carriers following in 2027.