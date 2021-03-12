Repsol Offers Carbon Offsets for LNG Bunker Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunkering was carried out at Cartagena. File Image / Pixabay

Spanish energy producer Repsol has provided carbon offsets for an LNG bunkering operation.

The company bunkered Furetank Rederi's chemical tanker the Fure Vinga with 420 m3 of gas supplied by Enagas at Cartagena, and provided carbon offsets for the emissions from the fuel, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

"It is the first supply of this kind by the multi-energy company with emissions compensation through the purchase of CO2 credits in the voluntary carbon market," Repsol said.

"This is a further step towards the goal of becoming a zero net emissions company by 2050, offering ship owners the possibility of making their commercial routes more efficient and environmentally friendly."

On Thursday Minerva Bunkering announced it was also starting to offer carbon offsets to its customers.