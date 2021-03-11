Minerva Bunkering Offers Carbon Offsets to Marine Fuel Buyers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carbon offsets are a means for companies to cut net emissions before they are able to change their operations onto a greener footing. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering is starting to offer carbon offsets to its customers to cover the emissions from their bunker consumption.

The new offering will involve Minerva using verified carbon offset certificates equivalent to the emissions value of the bunker fuel being bought, using emission factors produced by the International Maritime Organization, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"Our global client base of ship owners and operators is increasingly seeking to reduce the emissions intensity of their operations as well as provide carbon-neutral freight services to their own customers," Tyler Baron, CEO of Minerva, said in the statement.

"Minerva is committed to accelerating the industry's transition to a low carbon future, and by leveraging Mercuria's expertise in emissions trading, we have developed an efficient solution that is available today."

In October World Fuel Services announced it was offering carbon offsets to its yacht owner customers.