Anti-LNG Group Fires Latest Broadside in Alternative Bunkers Debate

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A box ship in transit. File Image / Pixabay

Anti-LNG lobby group Say No To LNG has set out its argument against the alternative bunker fuel ahead of crucial discussions at the IMO this summer.

The group believes Investing in LNG-fuelled ships and claiming a green dividend is a contradiction in terms, it said in a press release on Tuesday.

The group said that the green element of LNG shipping is limited as investing in LNG shipping infrastructure 'locks in fossil fuels for decades to come'.

"Using LNG as a marine shipping fuel will have an insignificant impact on short-term greenhouse gas reductions," the statement added.

Participants in the debate over LNG bunkers remain irreconcilably divided. Supporters claim ordering LNG-fuelled ships can deliver GHG savings versus conventional fuels today and lead to higher savings as bio- and synthetic LNG become more widely used, while opponents argue methane slip undermines the current environmental benefits of fossil LNG and doubt whether greener alternatives are likely to emerge at scale any time soon.

Say No To LNG singled out box ship operator CMA CGM's ten-year LNG as bunker fuel supply deal with TotalEnergies as an example of a company boosting its green credentials on a false premise.

Ahead of the International Maritime Organization's environment committee meeting on June 26, the lobby group reiterated the need for urgent action from the UN body.

The IMO and its member states must "take immediate action to limit global heating to 1.5 °C or lower", it said.