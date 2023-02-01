LNG Carrier Runs Aground in Suez Canal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Traffic in the Suez Canal was reported to be unaffected by the incident. File Image / Pixabay

An LNG carrier has run aground in the Suez Canal.

The LNG tanker Grace Emilia ran aground in the canal on Wednesday, local news provider The National reported, citing canal sources. Traffic through the canal, a key chokepoint for global shipping, is reported to be unaffected.

Tugs were in the process of refloating the vessel on Wednesday afternoon.

The grounding is the second such incident in less than a month, following the dry bulk carrier MV Glory running aground in the canal in January.

The blocking of the Suez Canal by the container ship Ever Given for six days in March 2021 had an impact on container shipping that took months to be fully resolved.