Bunker One Acquires Assets of UK-Based Marine Fuels Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Adam Russell, co-founder of Quay Energy Solutions. Image Source: Bunker One

Bunker One, the physical supply unit of Bunker Holding, the world's largest marine fuels firm, has acquired assets of UK-based marine fuels firm Quay Energy Solutions.

The move strengthens Bunker One's presence in the UK bunker market, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

As part of the agreement, Bunker One has also entered into a new partnership with Par Petroleum, a sister company of Quay Energy Solutions, to enable road tanker bunker deliveries, complementing its existing barge infrastructure.

Under the deal, Quay's staff and customer contracts have been transferred to Bunker One, ensuring continuity of service for existing clients.

“ I look forward to driving further expansion in the UK marine market Adam Russell

"Quay Energy has grown rapidly over the last few years, and we're incredibly proud of what we've achieved from a standing start," Adam Russell, co-founder of Quay Energy Solutions, said.

"Partnering with a globally respected brand like Bunker One is an exciting opportunity and marks a significant step forward for both companies."

"Integrating Quay Energy into Bunker One gives us the immense benefit of two highly experienced team members who will play a key role in our growth and physical presence in the UK market," Grant Foulger, managing director of Bunker One UK, said.

Established in 2023, Quay Energy provides bunkering services via trucks at ports across the UK, according to its website.