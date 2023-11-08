UK Physical Supplier Standard Fuel Oils Buys Bunker Trader River Marine Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Standard Fuel Oils bunker delivery truck. Image Credit: Standard Fuel Oils

Physical marine fuels supplier Standard Fuel Oils has announce the aquisition of bunker trader River Marine Fuels for an undisclosed sum.

Both firms are based in Liverpool, UK with Standard have been a physical bunker supplier in the North of England since 2011 and River a bunker trader for over 20 years.

The deal will see the marine department at Standard expand with River's employees being integrated into the business in the coming months.

"We look forward to welcoming John, Paul & the team to Standard. Having known John & Paul for many years, we know they will be a great fit and bring their wealth of knowledge of the marine industry to Standard," said Nick Goodwin, Managing Director at Standard Fuel Oils.

Paul Musgrave, Commercial Director at Standard Fuel Oils, added: "Having worked closely with the River Marine team as one of their suppliers for over 10 years, it will be great to see everyone integrate into Standard where we can grow our marine business together.

"Through our marine fuel wholesale supply partners, we can offer DMA and renewable marine fuel options throughout the UK by road tanker and can source bunkers globally with our colleagues at River."