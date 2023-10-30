Stena Completes First Biofuel Bunkering Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company bunkered Dalaro Shipping's vessel the Oslo Wave 3 with a B25 stem containing 25% RME blended with MGO. Image Credit: Stena Oil

Sweden's Stena Oil has completed its first delivery of a biofuel bunker blend.

The company bunkered Dalaro Shipping's vessel the Oslo Wave 3 with a B25 stem containing 25% RME blended with MGO off Gothenburg on October 26, a Stena representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The firm expects to carry out more biofuel deliveries.

"As sustainability concerns gain momentum within the shipping sector and emissions regulations become more stringent, the necessity of diversifying fuel alternatives beyond traditional selections takes on added significance," Jenny Eriksson, a bunker trader at Stena Oil, said in an emailed statement.

"Consequently, we anticipate a steady growth in the biofuels market."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.