K Saetre Rederi Orders Electric Cargo Vessel from Dutch Shipyard

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is set to be delivered in March 2028 and will operate along the Norwegian coast. Image Credit: Royal Bodewes

Norwegian family-owned shipping company K Saetre Rederi has placed an order for a fully electric cargo vessel with Dutch shipyard Royal Bodewes.

The 3,600-dwt vessel will feature a 13.3 MWh battery system, which can provide a range of more than 270 nautical miles, Royal Bodewes said in a statement on its website last week.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in March 2028 and will operate along the Norwegian coast, transporting products for steel producer 7 Steel Nordic from Mo i Rana.

“With this electric range, we can operate large parts of the Norwegian coastline fully electric without emissions, largely relying on existing charging infrastructure,” Age Saetre, owner and technical manager of K Saetre Rederi, said.

Electric-powered vessels are gaining traction in the shipping industry, but their deployment remains largely confined to short-sea trades where charging infrastructure is readily available.

The technology needed to support long-haul operations for larger vessels has yet to mature.