Ocean Network Express Expands in Europe, Secures Spot in Top Ten Carriers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ONE has climbed from 19th to ninth place among Europe’s largest intra-European container carriers. Image Credit: ONE

Singapore-based Ocean Network Express (ONE) has expanded its intra-European operations, boosting its market share from 1% to 3% over the past year.

Sector specialists Alphaliner report that intra-European container capacity has grown modestly by 3.9% (45,000 TEU) since February 2024.

The number of container ships deployed in intra-European service has increased from 645 a year ago to around 686.

ONE, in particular, has ramped up its presence. The company has doubled the number of container ships it operates in the region to 17 and expanded its intra-European services from three to nine.

ONE has now made a leap from 19th to ninth place among Europe’s largest intra-European container carriers.

Meanwhile, MSC remains the dominant player in the intra-European segment, holding a 28.8% market share, though down from 29.7% a year ago.

CMA CGM follows with 17.3%, while AP Moller Maersk holds 8.5%.

Maersk's market share has declined from 11.7% a year ago, primarily due to the removal of 30,000 TEU in capacity, which contributed to the drop.