Sovcomflot LNG-Fuelled Tanker Fleet Expands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is the first of a pair of tankers due to be chartered to Russian oil firm Rosneft. Image Credit: Sovcomflot

Russian shipping firm Sovcomflot's LNG-fuelled fleet has expanded further with the delivery of its latest gas-powered tanker.

On Thursday the company took delivery of the LNG-fuelled Aframax tanker Okeansky Prospekt, it said in a statement on its website.

The ship is the first of a pair of tankers due to be chartered to Russian oil firm Rosneft.

"We are proud that more than five years of practical experience at Sovcomflot in the development and operation of tankers on LNG fuel has contributed to the introduction of modern technologies of civil shipbuilding in Russia," Alexey Khaydukov, chief operating officer of Sovcomflot, said in the statement.