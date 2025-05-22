BUNKER JOBS: New Sea Generation Seeks Senior Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in B2B bunker trading and fluent English and Greek. Image Credit: New Sea Generation

Marine fuel trading firm New Sea Generation is seeking to hire a new senior bunker trader in Glyfada, Greece.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in B2B bunker trading and fluent English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and expand our bunker trading/brokering business

Manage and grow your customer portfolio, while continuously identifying new business opportunities

Strengthen our supply chain, optimizing trading strategies and execution

Work closely with our leadership team to drive innovation and market expansion

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.