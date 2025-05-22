BUNKER JOBS: New Sea Generation Seeks Senior Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday May 22, 2025

Marine fuel trading firm New Sea Generation is seeking to hire a new senior bunker trader in Glyfada, Greece.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in B2B bunker trading and fluent English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop and expand our bunker trading/brokering business
  • Manage and grow your customer portfolio, while continuously identifying new business opportunities
  • Strengthen our supply chain, optimizing trading strategies and execution
  • Work closely with our leadership team to drive innovation and market expansion

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

