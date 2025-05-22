EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: New Sea Generation Seeks Senior Trader in Greece
Thursday May 22, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in B2B bunker trading and fluent English and Greek. Image Credit: New Sea Generation
Marine fuel trading firm New Sea Generation is seeking to hire a new senior bunker trader in Glyfada, Greece.
The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in B2B bunker trading and fluent English and Greek, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop and expand our bunker trading/brokering business
- Manage and grow your customer portfolio, while continuously identifying new business opportunities
- Strengthen our supply chain, optimizing trading strategies and execution
- Work closely with our leadership team to drive innovation and market expansion
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.