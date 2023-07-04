Red Sea: Removal of oil From Stranded Vessel Underway

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Yemen: ship-to-ship operation. File Image / Pixabay.

Stranded oil assets in an offshore storage vessel off the coast of Yemen are to be removed, the International Maritime Organisation has said.

The vessel, FSO Safer, had been inspected and rendered safe, IMO secretary-general Kitack Lim said July 3.

Lim thanked those parties that had contributed to the UN-led operation to remove the oil from the ship. Lim said that a ship-to-ship transfor of the oil would take place "in a matter of weeks".

The condition of the vessel had deteriorated over time raising the possibility of an environmental disaster if the cargo started to leak into the sea.

The oil became stranded due to regional conflict while its ownership remains unclear.