Avenir LNG Bunker Vessel to Run on Bio-LNG for Remainder of 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm claims that its bunker vessel will be the first of its kind to run on bio-LNG for the rest of 2025. Image Credit: Avenir LNG

UK-based Avenir LNG has announced that its LNG bunkering vessel, Avenir Ascension, will run on bio-LNG for the rest of 2025, starting from April 1.

By operating the vessel on bio-LNG, the company aims to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 3,500 tonnes per year, which is equivalent to the annual emissions of over 2,000 passenger vehicles, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The firm is already seeing growing demand for bio-LNG from dual-fuel LNG vessels.

"We are seeing a growing demand from our customers for the supply of low-emission bio-LNG, Jonathan Quinn, managing director of Avenir LNG, said.

"We have developed a flexible and efficient supply chain to enable the cost-effective delivery of Bio-LNG across Northwest Europe."

The initiative to run Avenir Ascension on bio-LNG was voluntary.

This initiative sends a strong message, alongside our customers, about reducing emissions well beyond existing regulatory requirements, Quinn stated.

Since 2022, Avenir LNG has been supplying LNG and bio-LNG to vessels in northwest Europe.

The demand is seen most from ferries, container ships and tankers in Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea region.

Recently, Stolt-Nielsen announced that it will fully acquire Avenir LNG.