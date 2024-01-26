BUNKER JOBS: Shipergy Seeks Bunker Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Greek. Image Credit: Shipergy

Marine fuel procurement and trading firm Shipergy is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Greece.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and Greek, an understanding of maritime shipping and preferably some experience as a bunker trader, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

"The bunker trader will be responsible for managing physical oil trading operations, liaising with clients and suppliers, and developing and implementing effective trading strategies for bunker fuel," the company said in the advertisement.

Shipergy CEO Daniel Rose told Ship & Bunker earlier this week that the company is looking to hire a total of seven staff around the world, including two traders in each of its Dubai, London and Athens offices, as well as a regional lead to head up a new Singapore operation.

