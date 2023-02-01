Peninsula Adds Bunker Delivery Vessel in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is a sister ship to the Hercules Star, which the firm added to its Middle East operations last year. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has added a new bunker delivery vessel to its operations in Gibraltar.

The 8,000 DWT tanker Hercules Star is on its way to Gibraltar from the Dayang Shipyard in China, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The vessel is a sister ship to the Hercules Star, which the firm added to its Middle East operations last year.

"This new technological and innovative supply vessel will add extra tonnage to our worldwide operations and provide increased flexibility," Peninsula said in the post.

"We are very thankful to all those involved in this project and to those who ensured she arrived home safely."