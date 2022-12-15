Peninsula Adds Third Bunker Barge in Middle East

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm launched its Fujairah and Khor Fakkan operation in October with the barge Hercules Star. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula has added a third barge to its Middle East operations.

The company received its physical supplier licence to operate in Fujairah and Khor Fakkan in September, launching the operation with a single barge and carrying out its first supply in October.

The firm added a second barge last month, and is now adding a third, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

The firm's three barges -- the Hercules Star, Vemagrace and Milos I -- have a combined capacity of 18,000 mt, and can supply HS380, VLSFO and LSMGO.

"The commercial office in Dubai, which supports the physical operations in Fujairah has also grown to increase Peninsula's presence in the region and to be able to service the demand," the representative said.