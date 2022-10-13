Peninsula Completes First Physical Bunker Supply Operation in Fujairah

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm bunkered the bulker Evoikos Theo with VLSFO on Thursday using its new 8,000 DWT delivery vessel the Hercules Star. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global bunker supplier and trading firm Peninsula has completed its first physical supply in Fujairah after launching a new operation there last month.

The firm bunkered the bulker Evoikos Theo with VLSFO on Thursday using its new 8,000 DWT delivery vessel the Hercules Star, it said in a LinkedIn post.

The company plans to be fully operational with two barges at Fujairah by mid-November. Peninsula announced its new operation at the UAE hub on September 26.

"Congratulations to our dynamic global team who have ensured the seamless and rapid establishment of our Fujairah physical supply business," the company said in the post.

"Particular thanks go to our newly established commercial office in Dubai and our tireless fleet management team, ensuring that we are operational in record time."