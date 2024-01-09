Ship Contravenes Sulfur Cap in Baltic ECA: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port ops at Rostock. File Image / Pixabay.

A ship has been caught using high sulfur fuel oil is a low sulfur emissions control area.

Port police operating in the German port of Rostock discovered the infringement in early January during an inspection of the vessel, according to energy and shipping news provider Offshore Energy.

The police said in a statement that proceedings had been initiated against the ship's master and chief engineer. The report did not give the ship's name.

Rostock is inside the Baltic and North Sea emission control area where ships may burn bunker fuel limited to a 0.1% sulfur content. The global standard on sulfur in bunker fuel is capped at 0.5%.