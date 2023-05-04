Geoserve Hires Dubai Bunker Trader From Glander

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Geoserve is based in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

Geoserve Energy Transport DMCC, the bunker trading and services firm backed by Scorpio Group, has hired a new bunker trader in Dubai.

Rhea Prashar has joined the firm as bunker trader in Dubai as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Prashar was previously a marine fuels trader for Glander International Bunkering from September 2021 to this month.

Geoserve's bunker procurement unit covers procurement strategy, inventory management, distribution and claims handling, among other services. The firm said in October that it had handled more than 3.1 million mt of bunker fuel trades up to that point.