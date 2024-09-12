BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Bunker Surveyor in Netherlands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with proven bunker surveying experience and fluent Dutch and English. Image Credit: VPS

Global fuel testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS is seeking to hire a new bunker surveyor in the Netherlands.

The company is looking for candidates with proven bunker surveying experience and fluent Dutch and English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Performing and reporting bunker quantity measurements of fuel for ships.

Taking samples for both BQS and FQT (Fuel Quality Testing) for fuel quality testing by the laboratory.

You follow the entire process in accordance with the requirements in the VPS Code of Practice.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.