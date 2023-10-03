New Terminal Planned for Northern Russian Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Arkhangelsk: Barents Sea. File Image / Pixabay.

A new deepwater terminal planned at the port of Arkhangelsk has got the greenlight from the Russian government.

The project for the port, which is located on the White Sea adjoining the Barents Sea in Russia's arctic north, will have a phased start.

The first phase is sorting out the investment while the second involves formulating building plans for work to start in 2025 or 2026. The third phase would see the new terminal become operational in 2031, according to martime news provider Portnews.

The plans also include a marine terminal on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago (operational in 2026) and a renewal of the icebreaking fleet and ice-class vessels, the report said.