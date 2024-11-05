Lindsay Blee Hires Senior Trader in UK From ElbOil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuel supplier Lindsay Blee has hired a new senior trader in the UK.

Benedict Barlow has joined the company as a senior trader in the UK as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Barlow was previously a bunker trader for ElbOil in London from June 2018 to September of this year.

He previously worked for Certas Energy from 2017 to 2018 and for Glander International Bunkering in Geneva from 2015 to 2017.

"I am looking forward to developing the sales desk here in the UK and opening up some new cooperation within the industry," Barlow said in the post.