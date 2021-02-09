Cost Savings the Lure on Vessel Digitalisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday February 9, 2021

Fleet performance and navigation top the shipowner's 'to do' list when it comes to digitalisation with the expectation that engaging with technology will furnish significant cost savings, a new survey has found.

Fleet and vessel performance and navigation were where respondents were most engaged with digital applications, according to the Informa Engage/Immarsat survey.

Twenty-three percent of shipowners and shipmanagers contacted said they were involved in current digital testing on performance with 21% involved in digitalising navigation.

Driving digitalisation is the search for lower operating costs and greater efficiency both of which were cited by 71% of respondents as one of their top three reasons taking up the new technology, the results showed.
On cost savings, 60% of respondents were expecting savings of between 5% to 19% to flow over the next 12 months from the incorporation of digital technology.

